Nach einem Jahr Pause veröffentlichte Ubisoft im Herbst letzten Jahres Assassin's Creed: Origins als nächsten Serienableger. Seither ruht der Entwickler nicht, sondern werkelt fleißig weiter am Spiel. Ein neues Update bereitet ab heute auf den nächsten DLC vor.

Am heutigen Dienstag wird seitens Ubisoft ein neues Update für Assassin's Creed: Origins ausgerollt, das primär dazu da ist, auf die nächste Erweiterung vorzubereiten. Diese heißt "The Hidden Ones" und steht bereits in den Startlöchern.

Für die richtige Einführung des Zusatzinhalts sorgt ab heute das Update auf Version 1.2.0 auf allen Plattformen. In diesem Patch ist auch eine neue Quest enthalten, die für alle Inhaber des Hauptspiels kostenfrei spielbar ist; diese trägt den Namen "Incoming Threat". Gleichzeitig wird die Karte des Spiels auch um zwei neue Regionen des DLCs erweitert, nämlich "Sinai" und "Valley of Kings".

Die Vorbereitung auf den DLC ist aber nicht die einzige Neuerung. So bekommt ihr nun die Möglichkeit an die Hand, Outfits auch wieder im Shop verkaufen zu können. Frühere DLC-Gegenstände via Store wurden außerdem dem Heka-Chest-Tisch hinzugefügt. Das Update wiegt auf der PS4 und der Xbox One rund 3 GB, für den PC via Uplay etwa 2,6 GB und via Steam 1,2 GB. Das finale und konkrete Release-Datum für den DLC "The Hidden Ones" steht noch aus.

Die Neuerungen von Version 1.20 im Überblick:

New Features

Added a new quest to the world: “Incoming Threat”

Added the Atlas view on the World Map displaying the Sinai and the Valley of Kings regions

Added support for the “The Hidden Ones” expansion

Added the possibility to sell-back outfits to the Weaver shops

Added all the latest Store items from the Nightmare, First Civilization, Gladiator, Wacky, and Almighty packs to the Heka Chest

Added the option to toggle the visibility of inventory items on the Gear menu

Quest

Improved various cinematic transitions

Increased the resistance of Khaliset to the Overpower Ultra ability

Corrected the visual size of Isfet’s weapon in the quest “Lady of Slaughter” to match its collision box

Prevented Tahirah from following the playable character after a certain distance in the quest “Reunion”

Fixed various issues that might occur when skipping cinematics

Fixed an issue causing the stash in the quest “The Mousetrap” to float

Fixed an issue preventing the player from completing the quest “The Healer”

Fixed various situations causing Jumbe, the War Elephant, to reset in the middle of combat

Fixed an issue preventing the playable character from climbing and fighting while in the quest “The Final Weighing”

Fixed an issue allowing Thutmose to lose his felucca in the quest “Blood in the Water”

Fixed the delay before the Quest Completed trigger when completing the quest “A Tithe By Any Other Name”

Activities

Reduce the difficulty of Hippodrome races

Fixed an issue preventing enemies from being able to be pushed into the pit of the Duelist II Arena encounter

Fixed an issue where players were ranked incorrectly after completing a Hippodrome race

Gameplay

Improved the behavior of tamed animals

Fixed various issues on how fire was applying damage to the playable character and NPCs

Fixed an issue with the spawning of the playable character in the Haueris Nome

Fixed an issue that could cause a desynchronization when controlling Senu from a hiding location

Fixed the damage bonus applied by Master abilities, which was lower than designed

Fixed an issue that could prevent the Chain Attack ability to work

Fixed an issue that could prevent the Adrenaline ability to be triggered

Fixed the Overpower Chain Throw ability that was awarding Assassinate bonus XP

Fixed an issue allowing the inactive weapon to cause damage

Fixed an issue with the distance counter not updating correctly when NPC is outside of the field of view

Fixed various situation where the playable character could remain stuck

Fixed various issues with the animations of the playable character

Fixed various issues with the spawning, the reactions, and the animations of NPCs

UI

Added the leaderboard to the Horde Mode menu panel

Fixed an issue with the Target Menu not properly showing The Scarab after reloading the save game

Fixed various issues with the World Map filters

Fixed an issue making arrow disappear from its quiver in the gear page when using the customization options

Fixed an overlapping issue with Custom Markers when playing in Traditional Chinese

Fixed an issue where the “Bathhouse Towel” outfit would appear as new every time the playable character exits the bathhouse

Fixed a mistranslation on a Papyrus puzzle when playing in Russian

Fixed an issue with the distance counter not updating correctly when NPCs are outside of the field of view

Fixed some discrepancies in the Quest Log

Fixed various typos

[Xbox One X] Fixed the user associated with the “Best Score” in the Arena leaderboard after having switched profile in the main menu

[PC] Added a message telling players to restart their game after acquiring new downloadable contents

[PC] Added the ‘Hide Icons’ action to the Eagle section of the Customize Controls option menu

[PC] Fixed the Fast Travel action in the World Map

World

Fixed the models of the Level 10 gears (bracers visual known issue)

Fixed an issue with Weaver shops selling the same outfit more than once

Fixed an issue with cages that could open by themselves when they had a prisoner

Fixed several areas where the playable character could go through collisions

Graphics and Audio

Balanced the audio volume level in different areas

Fixed an issue when the playable character could continue to talk after dying

Fixed various visual issues that could occur when transitioning from indoor to outdoor

Fixed an issue with the intensity of the red when in HDR

System

Improve overall stability of the game application

Fixed various infinite loadings and black screen hangs

[PC] Fixed game freeze after minimizing all tabs in Windows 7

[PC] Improved Performance Metrics graphs functionality