AMD läutet den heißen Spiele-Herbst nun auch für die hauseigenen Grafikkarten ein und hat frische Treiber veröffentlicht, die Support speziell für aktuelle Top-Titel liefern.

Die Radeon Crimson Edition 16.10.2 kann nun von Inhabern einer AMD-Radeon-Grafikkarte bezogen werden. Unter anderem erhaltet ihr im Zuge dessen optimierte Treiber für die aktuellen sowie nahenden Blockbuster Battlefield 1, Titanfall 2 und Sid Meier's Civilization VI. Darüber hinaus sind Optimierungen für die Early-Access-Fassung von Serious Sam VR sowie Ubisofts VR-Titel Eagle Flight VR an Bord.

Für Civilization VI erwartet euch auch Crossfire-Support dank eines entsprechenden Profils. Im Übrigen wurden auch weitere Bugfixes behoben, wie ihr dem nachfolgenden Patch-Log entnehmen könnt:

Support For:

Battlefield 1

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Titanfall 2

Serious Sam VR Early Access

Eagle Flight VR



New AMD CrossFire profile added for DirectX 11:

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Fixed Issues

Fan speed may sometimes remain elevated on select Radeon RX 400 series graphics products even when an application has been exited.

Eyefinity group settings may not be retained after driver upgrade when using AMD CrossFire configurations.

Gears of War 4 may experience an application hang when using select high resolution and quality configurations in some specific game maps.

DirectX 12 content may be unable to launch on some older CPUs that do not support popcnt instruction.

Battlefield 1 AMD CrossFire profile updates for game launch.

Known Issues

A few game titles may fail to launch, experience performance issues or crash if the third party application “Raptr” has its game overlay enabled. A workaround is to disable the overlay if this is experienced.

H.264 content playback may experience playback issues on internet browsers with hardware acceleration when also running gaming applications or content.

The Division™ may experience checkered corruption when using character model overlays or the game menu.

Some users without the Radeon WattMan feature may experience a Radeon Software popup error regarding Radeon WattMan.

FIFA 17™ may experience an application hang or black screen on launch for some select Hybrid Graphics or AMD PowerXpress mobile configurations.

H.264 content may experience blocky corruption when streaming using P2P content players on some Radeon RX 400 series graphics products.

Package Contents

The Radeon Software Crimson Edition 16.10.2 installation package contains the following:

Radeon Software Crimson Edition 16.10.2 Driver Version 16.40.2911